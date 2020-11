Or Copy this URL to Share

RUBINS--Louis D.D.S. of Scarsdale, NY. Best friend and husband of Zel of 56 years. Loving and proud dad to Mark, Scott and Lisa. Adoring grandpa to Jack. Retired Army Captain, respected Dentist and Professor who loved teaching his students, first at Columbia Dental and most recently, at Touro Dental School.





