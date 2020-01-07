Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Savrin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1927 - 2019

Louis Savrin, of New York, NY and Upper Lake Plymouth, NJ died in his sleep on December 25, 2019 at home in Manhattan. He was 92.



Louis was born on January 20, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA. He served in the United States Army during

Louis was a practicing attorney in New York City for more than 54 years retiring from Savrin & Berson in 2005. From 1965-1977, he served as the general counsel and secretary for Pickwick International, Inc., a prominent record company, that he led in its initial stock offering and listing on the New York Stock Exchange.



Louis resided in Brooklyn, NY from 1954 to 1990, where he served as a member of the District 21 School Board, on the Board of the Brooklyn Mental Health Association and as president of the local chapter of B'nai B'rith. He was inducted into the B'nai B'rith International Hall of Fame in 1967 and received a Torch of Freedom Award by the Anti-Defamation League in 1982.



Louis volunteered at the Whitney Museum of American Art as a docent, giving tours of exhibits over a period of nearly twenty years, including shows of many leading artists like Jeff Koons and Archibald Motley. In 2018, Louis was presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who.



Louis is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Joyce Savrin, and three sons - Jonathan Savrin, Philip Savrin, and Daniel Savrin; two daughters-in law - Mary Ann Duchna-Savrin and Vicky Legaspi Savrin; five grandchildren - Stephanie Savrin, Adrienne Tosto, Lauren Savrin, Emily Savrin, and Michael Savrin; and two great grandchildren – Samara and Bryson. A funeral service and burial were held at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Fairview, NJ.



Contributions in memory of Louis Savrin may be sent to (1) the Whitney Museum of American Art at 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY 10014 [Attention: Ellen Tepfer], (2) the [Louis Savrin Memorial Fund] or (3) the New Israel Fund.

