SCHERER--Louis A. October 26, 1914 to June 29, 2019. A memorable fellow is gone. At 104 years of age, a true New Yorker, a consummate gentleman and the most supportive of friends, Lou was ever charming and gregarious. Devoted to Theresa, his wife of 63 years, and his parents, Hannah and Jack Scherer. Lou put himself through New York University while working full-time days, first in the textile industry and then as a stockbroker which was his primary occupation. He was instrumental in helping David Dubinsky secure the funding for the Penn South Coop constructed by the Ladies Garment Workers Union more than 50 years ago and in which more than 5,000 people live today in Chelsea. Lou served in the U.S. Army for five years during WWII as a non-commissioned officer but he credits his years as a Boy Scout for his good values and discipline. Though he never had children, he was a devoted uncle to his niece, Margo Smith and his nephew, Keith Fleer. He was a loving brother to his sister, Sophia M. Fleer, and brother, Lloyd Shearer (both of whom predeceased him). His friends included some of the high and mighty as well as those with more mundane occupations. He genuinely just liked people. Funny and smart, Lou Scherer loved a good meal and anyone with a sense of humor and a good heart. He will be sorely missed. There will be a graveside service Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Mount Ararat Cemetery, NY-109, Lindenhurst, NY 11757. Any questions please call Star of David Memorial Chapel, 631-454-9600.
Published in The New York Times on July 9, 2019