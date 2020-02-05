Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUIS SCHROEDER. View Sign Service Information Bliley's Funeral Homes 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond , VA 23230 (804)-355-3800 Send Flowers Obituary

SCHROEDER--Louis Clifford Sr., Age 88, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Cliff was born on April 19, 1931 in Jamaica, New York, to Katherine Elsemiller and Louis Henry Schroeder. He graduated from the Taft School in Watertown, CT, in 1949, where he would later serve on the Board of Governors for eight years. He then attended Harvard College, graduating Magna Cum Laude in Economics (B.A.) in 1953, having studied under John Kenneth Galbraith, a prominent Economics scholar and mentor to Cliff. In 1955, he graduated with an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. He is survived by his wife, Lois Volkman Schroeder, whom he cherished deeply and with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage. Cliff was a proud and devoted father to his three children; Allesandra Leigh Schroeder, Louis Clifford (Alice) Schroeder Jr., and Christopher Lyon (Heather) Schroeder. He is also survived by his ever growing family; his grandchildren, Katherine (Ben) Traynham, Alexander (Emily) Helm, Sophie Helm, Henry Schroeder, Christopher Schroeder Jr., Harrison Schroeder, Mary Schroeder, and Mason Schroeder, and his great-granddaughters Shields Traynham and Margaret Traynham and his faithful furry friend, Gennie. Everything Cliff achieved was not for himself, but for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and generations to come. For the complete obituary, please visit



