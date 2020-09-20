LOUIS SIRACUSANO

SIRACUSANO--Louis H., Sr. The Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation and Brooklyn Tech mourn the loss of Brooklyn Tech alumnus Louis H. Siracusano '60. Lou loved Brooklyn Tech. He attended our events, gave generously to support the school and sponsored several activities that helped Brooklyn Tech. Twice, he was the sole supporter of Career Day. Several times he was a main sponsor of our annual dinner. He was a familiar face at our special events - a Day at Yankee Stadium, Recent Alumni Day, Homecoming. Lou co-founded Video Services Corporation (VSC), which started out of a garage in 1975 and developed into a highly successful company. His expertise in electrical work helped us define certain aspects necessary for the Tech auditorium. In 2000, when the business was sold, VSC proved it was a lucrative venture; Lou would credit Tech with cultivating his spirit of innovation and problem solving. In 2013, Lou was inducted into the Brooklyn Tech Alumni Hall of Fame for his work with VSC and for the tremendous strides he made in video and broadcast. In addition to his incredible work with Brooklyn Tech, our graduate Lou received numerous awards for his business and philanthropic efforts including "Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist," "Ellis Island American Legend," and "Excellence in Communications and Engineering" from WLIW-TV Channel 21. These were all testaments to Lou's generosity and commitment to causes. The Alumni Foundation will miss Lou Siracusano; we will miss his spirit, his sense of humor, his incredible optimism, his boundless enthusiasm and love for life. Rest in Peace, Lou.





