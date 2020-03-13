WALD--Mr. Louis. Lou passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. A devoted husband for over 60 years to Paja, who passed in 2018. Beloved father to Richard (Jillian) and Ellen (Keith) and caring grandfather to Hannah, Ashley, Jack and Andrew. A patriot and proud veteran of WWII, who earned the Purple Heart and bravely liberated POW and concentration camps. A passionate Yankee fan, he lived and breathed The Pinstripes. An attorney, an accountant and a brilliant thinker who excelled in all professional pursuits and captivated us all with his sharp wit and wonderful sense of humor. Lou loved spending time on the beach, reading, doing crossword puzzles, sharing a bottle of wine, and enjoying the love of family and friends. Donations in memory of Lou to the Southern Poverty Law Center (splcenter.org).
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 13, 2020