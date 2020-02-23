WEISBERG--Louis G., age 91, longtime teacher at DeWitt Clinton High School, died February 21, 2020, in Bronx, New York, after a brief illness. Born November 29, 1929, he was a loving son of Molly (Brecher) and Max Weisberg. Preceded in death by beloved siblings, Harry (Patricia), Benn (Lillian), Tillie (Carl), and Irv (Maggie). Devoted uncle of Burt (Cathy), Saul (Shelley), Mark (Barbara), Robert, and Jan (Melanie), and great-uncle to twelve whom he adored. Lou taught earth science and photography for 32 years and was inducted into the DeWitt Clinton Faculty Hall of Honor in 2018. He valued family, friends (especially his fellow teachers), photography, cooking and cruises to over 100 countries. Suggested donations: Weisberg Family Fund (Youth Programs): www.ncascades.org/support
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020