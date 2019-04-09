WEISS--Louis Phillip, (101), loving husband of Alice who we lost on December 29th, followed his beloved, the morning of April 8th, 2019, peacefully at home. This titan of his industry, known as the Gentleman Agent, had a 70 year career, from mailroom to Chairman of the Board, at The William Morris Agency. Loving father of Steve (Amy), Jeffrey (Marie), Ann (Richard) and Evan (Gayle). Grandfather to Aaron (Rachel), Brian, Lauren (Brad), Julianne (Colin), Nicholas, Lily, Marisa and Samuel. Great- Grandfather to Caleb, Ayla, Cayden, Sienna and Fiona. He lived a vivid, star-studded life, but never lost his roots or his tenacious street smarts. A swimmer to the end of his days and a world traveler. He served his country as a 2nd Lt. in the 10th Mountain Division in Italy in WWII. He led the good life and will be missed by many and remembered by all who were lucky enough to know or work with him. Dad would have wished donations be made to: Beit T'Shuvah and UJA, New York. Services will be held on: Thursday, April 11th, 2019, 12 noon at: RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 180 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023. A service will also be held in Los Angeles on: Monday, April 15th, 2019, 10:30am, at: Beit T'Shuvah, 8831 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90034.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 9, 2019