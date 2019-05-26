WIENER--Louis Paul, international businessman and President of the Standard Chlorine Chemical Company in Kearny, NJ and Standard Chlorine of Delaware, Delaware City, DE, passed away peacefully at home in Savannah, GA on May 11, under the care of Hospice Savannah. Born in Newark, NJ in 1936, the son of Abraham and Aida Wiener, Louis graduated from Pingry School in Basking Ridge, NJ and received a B.A. in Economics from the University of Michigan in 1959. He was recalled to the Army Reserves for duty from 1959-1961. He served on the Board of Directors of the Chemical Manufacturers Association, on a U.S. Department of Commerce Export Advisory Committee, and on the Board of Trustees of Pingry School and Far Brook School in Short Hills, NJ. Upon his retirement, Louis volunteered for 16 years on the Millburn-Short Hills First Aid Squad and as a mediator in New Jersey municipal and superior courts. In Savannah, he served on the Chatham County Board of Equalization and on the Security Committee of the Landings Association. Louis is survived by his first wife, Valerie Lewis; their three children, James Lewis, Richard Wiener, and Jennifer Lynn; and six grandchildren. He is mourned by Mary Wearn Wiener, his wife since 1992 and Head of Far Brook School in Short Hills for 27 years before her retirement in 2006. Louis will be remembered for his incisive mind, creative problem-solving skills; his courage, wisdom, generosity of spirit; and his unfailing sense of humor, captured often in fascinating and exciting stories he recounted of his life experiences. A private family celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on May 26, 2019