GARIN--Louise (nee Dubin) November 12, 1925 - March 6, 2019. A woman of valor, Louise lived a long life of purpose and accomplishment. Known for her style, good taste, and high standards, she was beloved by her family and friends, and respected by her colleagues. Always active in her community, after raising her children Louise enrolled in graduate school and earned a Masters of Social Work degree. She worked as a licensed clinical social worker for over 30 years, including as the director of Project Outreach, a substance abuse treatment clinic. After retirement, she was a volunteer senior fellow for 10 years in the offices of Senator Hillary Clinton and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Milton Garin, who she married at age 18. She leaves behind a sister, Debra Kessler, a daughter, Patti Abelson, two sons, Michael and Geoffrey, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many in-laws who loved her. Louise will be remembered at a memorial service at The Ambassador of Scarsdale, 9 Saxon Wood Road, White Plains, NY, at 12:15pm on Sunday, March 10. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise's memory to the Center for Discovery, P.O. Box 840, Harris, NY 12742.



