SASSONE-Louise Geraldine, 91, died peacefully at home on August 25th. Beloved wife of Ralph for 70 years. Dearly loved mother of Linda, Susan, Denise, Ralph, and Steven. Adored grandmother of Lauren, Lindsay, Anthony, Gregory, Mark, and Alexandra, and great-grandmother of Hunter, Ashton, Ella, and Alessandra. Memorial service Sept. 15th, 1-4 p.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 329 Halstead Ave., Harrison, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published on NYTimes.com from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
