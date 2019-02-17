MEDBY--Louise Wechsler, of Staten Island and Geneseo, NY. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1936 to parents, William Wechsler and Minna Savelsky Wechsler and died February 9, 2019 in Brighton, NY. She graduated from New Rochelle High School and attended Cornell University. Louise was an Administrative Assistant at the American Council of Learned Societies in Manhattan. She loved the Big Apple even though she lived in Staten Island for 25 years. Louise's last years were spent at The Jewish Home in Brighton, NY. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Magnus Erling Medby in 2003. She is survived by her devoted sister, Joyce Wechsler of Geneseo, NY and stepdaughter, Mary Ann Medby Gunderson, and stepson, Per Tore Medby both of Mandal, Norway, several cousins and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11am at the Big Tree Inn, 46 Main St. in Geneseo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Jewish Home, 2021 South Winton Rd., Rochester, NY 14618 or to an animal . To share a memory or leave a condolence with the family, please visit: Rector- HicksFuneralHome.com.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019