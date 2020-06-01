Louise Mohr Schreiber
Louise Mohr Schreiber, formerly of Scarsdale, NY and Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 at home. She was 81 years old. Born to the late Otto and Helen Mohr in Queens, NY, Louise graduated from Cornell University. She worked as an elementary school teacher and after raising her children, earned an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business and became a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA). She was a Vice-President at Chemical Bank and later Chase Bank. Louise, an avid reader, enjoyed playing golf and tennis, swimming, and taking long walks.

Louise is survived by her husband of 59 years, William Schreiber, children David (Kathleen) and Elizabeth (Simone), and three beloved grandsons, Tyler, Nicholas and Matthew. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Rackow (Sanford).

Burial will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to a charitable organization chosen by the donor.

Published in New York Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
