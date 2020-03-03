Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE ROSENFELD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSENFELD--Louise. Our remarkable mother, Louise Passerman Rosenfeld, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was 91 years old, the daughter of the late Miriam and Maxwell Passerman. Survived by her three children and their spouses, Eric Rosenfeld (Sally), Alison Desmarais (Jim), and Leslie Rosenfeld (Carlyle Wash), her brother Steven Passerman, nieces Toni and Shari, nephews David and Chuck, and an extended family of cousins. Predeceased by her husband, Gabby Rosenfeld. Louise was brilliant, funny and talented. She attended both Fieldston and Hunter High School. For college she chose the School of Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell University, and was one of only five women admitted in the first year women were accepted, graduating in 1950. Ahead of her time in many ways, she ran her own design and renovation business, Arrangements, Inc. for over 50 years. Her design work was featured in many books and magazines, and included such local and national restorations as the Senior Center and Horace Greeley House in Chappaqua, and Top Cottage in Hyde Park. She stayed involved in her community and the world until the very end of her life. She was on the boards of the Education Legacy Fund (ELF) of the ASID, and the American Jewish Historical Society. She loved her family, her friends, her work and her life in Chappaqua, where she played a major role in many community organizations. She inspired her children to seek adventure in life, as she did. We will miss her more than we can say. The family wishes to thank her longtime loving aide and companion, Marilou Junio, for her years of kindness and care. If you wish, contributions can be made to American Jewish Historical Society, Neighbors Link and Northern Westchester Hospital. Burial 10:30am, Thursday, March 5, Westchester Hills Cemetery, Hastings-on-Hudson. Memorial service at 12 noon at Temple Beth El, Chappaqua, NY, immediately followed by reception. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 3, 2020

