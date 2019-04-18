Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE SCHWAB. View Sign

SCHWAB--Louise Heller. 71, passed away on Wednesday, April 17th in the loving company of her family. She died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles of complications from Frontotemporal Dementia. Louise was born in Brooklyn on September 9, 1947, to Jerome and Muriel Heller. She grew up in Great Neck and spent summers on Saranac Lake. A graduate of Great Neck South and George Washington University, Louise taught kindergarten and worked as a paralegal before marrying Robert Schwab on January 11, 1975. Louise was a devoted yogi, a profound reader, and a global traveler. She was a maven at Bridge and Mahjong and a lynchpin of laughter among friends. She trekked in Papua, New Guinea, danced in Buenos Aires and Madrid, and remained perfectly still near a Silverback in Uganda. Louise made a hole-in-one, saw the Beatles live on Ed Sullivan, and became a Bat Mitzvah in her 50s. Louise and Robert raised their son Andrew and their daughters Hillary and Marisa in Beverly Hills. Louise loved sharing the High Holidays at Temple Emanuel, the music and fireworks of The Hollywood Bowl, and trips to her beloved New York City to see leaves change in the fall and flowers bloom in the spring. Louise brought her next generation back to her parents' house for summers in Saranac, where aunts and uncles and cousins fished, skied, and sailed on the Lake. There she roasted marshmallows by the fire with Marisa, made Andy his favorite Shish KaAndrew, and read with Hillary from Grandma Moogie's library of murder mysteries. Louise could take apart the crossword square-by-square, sing along with Peter, Paul, and Mary, and still bookend her Sundays with Meet the Press and Masterpiece Theater. Later, Louise loved the lectures and concerts in Aspen, her daily fill of newspapers, and taking her grandchildren to music class. Louise and Robert shared 44 years of marriage, a testament to their mutual adoration and esteem. She is survived by her husband Robert, her brother and sister, her children Andrew (Jackie), Hillary (Jordan), and Marisa, her many nieces and nephews, and her grandchildren Cassius and Poppy. Louise will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in memory of Louise. Checks may be payable to Cedars-Sinai and addressed to "Cedars-Sinai, IMO Louise Schwab, ALS Research, 8700 Beverly Blvd., Ste. 2416, Los Angeles, CA 90048, Att'n: Paola Werstler".



