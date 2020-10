Or Copy this URL to Share

LIOUNIS--Loukia, passed away peacefully at home on October 2 at age 94. Born and raised in Athens, became very much a New Yorker. A research scientist, she redirected her energy to her family. Survived by daughter Audrey, predeceased by husband Anthony and daughter Leda. Visitation on Thursday, October 8, 2-7pm at Frank E. Campbell.





