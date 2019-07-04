Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCE KLEIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KLEIN--Luce A., Co-founder of Spoken Arts, Inc. - the pioneering literary recording company that helped create the international Audiobook industry, passed away on January 11, 2019. Spoken Arts, Inc. was founded in 1956 by Luce and Arthur Klein, who met in the back of a jeep at the end of World War ll in the South of France. Luce was working for the French Resistance finding safe homes for Jewish children. Arthur was an intelligence officer for the US Army's Signal Corps. In 2001, Luce Klein donated the 750+ audio recordings to Yale University as part of their permanent Historical Sound Recordings Collection. Born Luce Francine Berthe Weill in Elbeuf, France on April 7th, 1922, Luce immigrated to the US with her husband in 1956. She earned her Ph.D. in French Literature at Columbia University in 1969. Her pioneering thesis on the portrayal of the Jewish woman in French literature (Portrait de la Juive dans la litterature francaise) is in close to 200 university libraries around the world. Her love of antiques was expressed for a decade in her store, Luce A. Klein, Antiquaire in New Rochelle, NY with things from all over the world spanning the 17th century through Art Deco. Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was also appreciated for the love, generosity, humor, intelligence and elegance that emanated from her. She is survived by her children, Judith E. Klein of New York City, Florence C. M. Klein of Goleta, CA, Joel J-P Klein in Israel, and Rosine C. Klein Katan of Peekskill, NY. Also surviving her are seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



