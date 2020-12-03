SANCHEZ--Luciano. Luciano Sanchez died at his home in Manhattan on November 27, 2020. The cause was complications related to Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Ciego de Avila, Cuba, on February 22, 1934, and studied Architecture and Engineering at the University of Havana. In 1968 he began working for The Port Authority of NY and NJ as Planning Architect. Mr. Sanchez described his 20 years there as "the best years of my life." He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ann Woodward, his children Luciano Sanchez III and Iris A. Oldag, his brother Virgilio Sanchez, his sister Virginia Barrocas, and many nieces and nephews.





