BARD--Lucie Taft, of Locust Valley, NY died on August 5th, 2019. She was born in 1924 to Mr. and Mrs. Walbridge S. Taft of Glen Head, NY. Her grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. Henry W. Taft (New York, NY) and Mr. and Mrs. Emery W. Clark (Grosse Point, MI). President William Howard Taft was her great-uncle. She attended Greenvale School, Spence School, Westover School ('42) and Vassar ('45). She worked for the French Line for several years before marrying S. Willets Meyer in 1950. After the death of Willets in 1975, Lucie married Dr. Henry H. Bard in 1980 and lived in Locust Valley, NY. Her three children; S. Willets Meyer, Jr., Elizabeth T.M. Eaton and Lucie Meyer all live in Maine. She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren. She served on the Board of the Schools of Nursing at Bellevue Hospital, later volunteered in many capacities at North Shore Glen Cove Hospital and until recently, was a trustee of the Village of Lattingtown. She was addicted to croquet, playing in many, many tournaments. She and Hank traveled frequently to Europe, enjoyed three trips to Africa and multiple cruises aboard Seabourn ships. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 11th, 2019 at 3pm, St. John's Episcopal Church, Cold Spring Harbor, NY.



