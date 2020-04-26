Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCIEN SZPIRO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SZPIRO--Lucien. Lucien Szpiro, died on April 18, 2020 in Paris after a long illness. He was 78. Lucien was an internationally renowned mathematician known for his work in diophantine geometry, arithmetic algebraic geometry and commutative algebra. In the 1980s, he became well known for "Szpiro's Conjecture", which gave rise to the famous abc conjecture. He was born in Paris in 1941 - a Jewish boy, he survived the Nazi occupation as a hidden child. He grew up in Paris and had a long career as directeur de recherche at the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), becoming Distinguished Professor at Paris- Sud University. In 2001, he moved to New York to become Distinguished Professor of Mathematics at the Graduate Center of CUNY. He retired last year. Lucien Szpiro was an exceptional man of immense charm, warmth, and intelligence. He was also a man of great integrity and independence, always ready to champion ideas and people he believed in. Life for him was about love and work. Lucien loved mathematics; loved working with his students and colleagues; loved his family and friends. We will miss his love of...life! With Lucien, life was fun; life was a great pleasure. We will miss him terribly. He is survived by his wife Beth Pessen, his son Mathieu Szpiro, his granddaughter Lucile Szpiro, his brothers Daniel and Alfred Warzager, and his cousins Daniel and Philippe Szpiro.



