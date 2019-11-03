Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCILE MELTZER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MELTZER--Lucile. Our beautiful and graciously elegant mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her 93rd year at home surrounded by loved ones. Our mother was born and raised in New York where she met and married the love of her life for 53 years Elton Meltzer. At their wedding, her husband Elton had 22 groomsmen and together they enjoyed a life filled with family and friends. They traveled the world by cruise ship, The Concorde and even took The Delta Queen down the Mississippi river as well as landing on a glacier. When her sweetheart of 53 years Elton passed away, Lucile managed to create a beautiful life for herself continuing to travel with friends and enjoying her life between Palm Beach and Mahattan. It was with no exception that her strolls on both Worth Avenue in Palm Beach and Madison Avenue in Manhattan showcased her beautiful sense of style. Impeccably dressed at all times, she was an example of elegance of a bygone era. Her family cherished and loved her... she will be deeply missed and held in their hearts by her children Judd and Wendy her daughter-in- law (always referred to by her as my daughter), her devoted daughter Linda who sadly predeceased her in February, her beautiful grandchildren Samantha and her husband Jonathan, Joshua and his wife Alexandra and her great-grandchildren whom she doted on and adored who called her Grandma Lulu - Charlotte (13) Hudson (10) Emma (19 months) Samantha and Jonathan's children and Eli (2 months) named in memory for her husband Elton, Joshua and Alexandra son. Our sweet mother was an avid reader who enjoyed reading the latest Danielle Steele novels the moment they came out as well as taking dance lessons in her 88th year, exercising on a regular basis and taking voice lessons later on in life. Her schedule each week in both Palm Beach and New York were full of social engagements with friends, enjoying the arts and culture of both cities. It was with great pleasure her grandchildren would call her to hear her jam packed schedule for the week! These last few years, Lucile had a very special companion who oversaw her care and kept track of her many appointments. We are all grateful for the love and devotion Ketty Jofat showed our mother and we know it was deeply reciprocated by our mother. Private service and funeral for family.



