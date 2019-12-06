AMSTER--Lucille. The Officers and members of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Home Family note with profound sorrow the passing of our longtime Jewish Home at Rockleigh board member, supporter, and very dear friend, Lucille Amster. Lucille and her beloved late husband Daniel, were very special people who helped many Jewish and communal causes, and made special commitments to helping the elderly in our community. Lucille's presence with her dear dog Rambo brightened the lives of many. She will be missed. We extend our deepest sympathy to Lucille's family and close friends. May her name be for a blessing. Carol K. Silberstein, Chair Carol Silver Elliott, President & CEO



