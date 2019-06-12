BERCOW--Lucille Marie, died peacefully in Lawrence, Kansas on November 20, 2018. She was born in Mamaroneck, NY on June 12, 1918, one of four children born to Samuel D. Bercow and Margaret L. Rafferty. Lucille was a graduate of Mamaroneck High School (1936) and completed a program of study at the Henry George School of Social Science in 1940. Her first job was selling Elizabeth Arden cosmetics at Cappus Drug Store where she was recognized as Sales Girl of the Year. Perhaps it was at the soda fountain there that she acquired a lifelong addiction to ice cream and chocolate. In 1939, Lucille began working in New York at Bigelow, Kent, Willard and Co., a firm of management engineers which became H.B. Maynard and Co., Inc. in 1957. Lucille was the administrative manager of Maynard's New York office until she retired in 1984. Always a logophile, her command of the English language was such that she turned the arcane text of the consulting engineers into attractive prose that captured clients' attention. Lucille loved to travel and organized long vacations in Europe and the Caribbean. She eschewed airplanes and preferred to travel by ship and by train. Trips to France, Greece and Ireland were among her favorite memories. Lucille loved music, from jazz to classical guitar, and was an avid Scrabble player. She was survived by her sister, Priscilla Birch, nieces, Melissa H. Birch (Russell E. Smith) and Patricia Aulicino and grandnephews, Lucas Smith and Kenneth, Jeffrey and John Aulicino. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Lester D. and Richard S. Bercow.
Published in The New York Times on June 12, 2019