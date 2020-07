CHAZANOFF--Lucille. Our Dear Lu, Our world will never be the same. A unique and remarkable woman who did it all and lived life to its fullest. Loved, admired and cherished by all who knew her. We were blessed to share 50 wonderful years of a very special friendship with you and Jay. Rest In Peace our dear Lucia. Love Hedy and Arthur





