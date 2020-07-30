CHAZANOFF--Lucille. The world lost a bright star as the light on Lucille Chazanoff's life went out on Tuesday, July 28. "Lu," as she was lovingly called by her devoted husband Jay, was a kind and devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and a friend to many. If she met you once you were a friend of hers for life. She did whatever she could to help you. Her goodness and kindness helped make all she touched happier. We know we are not the only ones who lost a great friend with her passing. The legacy of the way she lived - with complete generosity - will last forever. We loved her very much. Nancy and Jay Zises





