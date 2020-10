Or Copy this URL to Share

GLADSTONE--Lucille, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her son and daughter on October 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved mother of Adrienne (the late Russ) and Robert (Marie-Claire). Dear wife of the late Kenneth. Adoring grandmother of Ariele, Adam, Alanna and Stephany. Loving great-grandmother of Sammy, Zachary, Ryan, Noah, Leia and Reid. She was a warm, kind and loving woman adored by all.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store