Lucille Weisfuse, born May 28, 1922, died October 19, 2020 at the age of 98. We mourn the passing of this Eshet Hayil (Woman of Valor). Beloved mother of Martin, Doreen, David, Irene, and Susan. Proud grandmother of Josh, Jason, Ben, Shira, and Eve. Devoted wife to George Weisfuse (z"l) for almost 70 years.

Vibrant till the end, Lucille was a lover of people and life, a proud Jew, educator, a woman of valor in every way. She valued compassion, kindness, and giving to others. Her love, consideration, and caring knew no bounds. Her memory will surely be a blessing and inspiration to all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her memory to 92Y.org/Give or Temple Beth Shalom, 19140 Lyons Road, Boca Raton, Fla 33434.

