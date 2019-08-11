Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home 1139 Main Street Mount Desert , ME 04660 (207)-244-3183 Memorial service 5:00 PM St. Saviour's Church 41 Mt Desert St Bar Harbor , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DUDLEY--Lucinda. Lucinda Vanderhoef Nash Dudley of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Bar Harbor, Maine, died at the age of 84 on July 27, 2019 in Maine after a long bout with cancer. Lucinda was known by most who knew her as "Cinda." She was born in Minneapolis, MN, on January 28, 1935, the first child of the marriage of Edgar Vanderhoef Nash and Nancy Adair Van Slyke in 1932. Cinda graduated from Northrop Collegiate School (now The Blake School) in Minneapolis. She attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY, before marrying Wesley ("Wes") C. Dudley II of Buffalo, NY, in June 1956. During her husband's tour of duty with the U.S. Navy, they lived in Hawaii, returning to Buffalo to raise their family and to pursue their philanthropic interests. Wes worked for the Worthington Pump Company before striking out to create and manage his own enterprises. At the same time, Cinda and Wes began what was a lifelong career in supporting the arts - with Wes focusing on music for the pipe organ, while Cinda's interests ranged from theater, classical music, opera, art, and dance, as well as the pipe organ. She enjoyed local theater performances and brass concerts as much as her trips to New York's stages and music halls. Their home was decorated with the works of favorite local and internationally known artists. A woman of independent mind, with an excellent sense of humor, she was courageous throughout her life encounters with personal tragedy - from the loss of daughter Katherine in an accident to her own long, debilitating and final illness with which she contended - a variety of cancers over 31 years. Yet she never faltered, researching her foe and finding outstanding medical professionals with whom she maintained long friendships. Throughout her lifetime, Cinda exemplified the generous and thoughtful qualities of the anonymous philanthropist, paying particular attention to Planned Parenthood, education, public radio, local arts organizations, individuals in need, and the Episcopal Church. She continued her husband's interest in and support of the musical range of the pipe organ - especially through support of the weekly national and international public radio broadcasts of "Pipe Dreams." Cinda's yearning for travel, combined with her curiosity, sent her on numerous adventures - the latest at age 81 was a trip to the Galapagos Islands, accompanied by her grandchildren. In the words of one young traveler, "It was a blast!" Cinda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wes, and their daughter, Katherine Mary Dudley. Cinda is survived by her daughter Nanette Schoeder (David) of Alexandria, VA and Bar Harbor, MA, Donald (Janet) of Buffalo, NY, brother Nicholas Nash (Karen) of White Bear Lake, MN, sister Nancy Nash-Cummings (Rich) of Windsor, VT, three grandchildren Nicholas Schoeder, Katherine and MacLaren Dudley and their mother Meg Dudley, two step-grandchildren, Grace Waters Coulom and Madeleine Waters......many relatives and friends, as well as Cinda's beloved rescue dog, Precious. A memorial service will be held on August 17 at 5:00pm at St. Saviour's Church, 41 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609. In celebration of her life's journey and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cinda's memory to your local Planned Parenthood, local Food Bank, "Pipe Dreams" at Minnesota Public Radio, c/o Brian Newhouse, 480 Cedar St., St. Paul, MN, 55101, or the Eastman School of Music to the Dudley Scholarship Fund at 26 Gibbs Street, Rochester, NY 14604-2599. Services handled by Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mt. Desert. Condolences may be expressed at



DUDLEY--Lucinda. Lucinda Vanderhoef Nash Dudley of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Bar Harbor, Maine, died at the age of 84 on July 27, 2019 in Maine after a long bout with cancer. Lucinda was known by most who knew her as "Cinda." She was born in Minneapolis, MN, on January 28, 1935, the first child of the marriage of Edgar Vanderhoef Nash and Nancy Adair Van Slyke in 1932. Cinda graduated from Northrop Collegiate School (now The Blake School) in Minneapolis. She attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY, before marrying Wesley ("Wes") C. Dudley II of Buffalo, NY, in June 1956. During her husband's tour of duty with the U.S. Navy, they lived in Hawaii, returning to Buffalo to raise their family and to pursue their philanthropic interests. Wes worked for the Worthington Pump Company before striking out to create and manage his own enterprises. At the same time, Cinda and Wes began what was a lifelong career in supporting the arts - with Wes focusing on music for the pipe organ, while Cinda's interests ranged from theater, classical music, opera, art, and dance, as well as the pipe organ. She enjoyed local theater performances and brass concerts as much as her trips to New York's stages and music halls. Their home was decorated with the works of favorite local and internationally known artists. A woman of independent mind, with an excellent sense of humor, she was courageous throughout her life encounters with personal tragedy - from the loss of daughter Katherine in an accident to her own long, debilitating and final illness with which she contended - a variety of cancers over 31 years. Yet she never faltered, researching her foe and finding outstanding medical professionals with whom she maintained long friendships. Throughout her lifetime, Cinda exemplified the generous and thoughtful qualities of the anonymous philanthropist, paying particular attention to Planned Parenthood, education, public radio, local arts organizations, individuals in need, and the Episcopal Church. She continued her husband's interest in and support of the musical range of the pipe organ - especially through support of the weekly national and international public radio broadcasts of "Pipe Dreams." Cinda's yearning for travel, combined with her curiosity, sent her on numerous adventures - the latest at age 81 was a trip to the Galapagos Islands, accompanied by her grandchildren. In the words of one young traveler, "It was a blast!" Cinda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wes, and their daughter, Katherine Mary Dudley. Cinda is survived by her daughter Nanette Schoeder (David) of Alexandria, VA and Bar Harbor, MA, Donald (Janet) of Buffalo, NY, brother Nicholas Nash (Karen) of White Bear Lake, MN, sister Nancy Nash-Cummings (Rich) of Windsor, VT, three grandchildren Nicholas Schoeder, Katherine and MacLaren Dudley and their mother Meg Dudley, two step-grandchildren, Grace Waters Coulom and Madeleine Waters......many relatives and friends, as well as Cinda's beloved rescue dog, Precious. A memorial service will be held on August 17 at 5:00pm at St. Saviour's Church, 41 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609. In celebration of her life's journey and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cinda's memory to your local Planned Parenthood, local Food Bank, "Pipe Dreams" at Minnesota Public Radio, c/o Brian Newhouse, 480 Cedar St., St. Paul, MN, 55101, or the Eastman School of Music to the Dudley Scholarship Fund at 26 Gibbs Street, Rochester, NY 14604-2599. Services handled by Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mt. Desert. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com Published in The New York Times on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close