DAY--Lucy, died peacefully June 5, 2020 at her home in Palm Beach, Florida, at age 76, surrounded by family. The cause of death was pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband, Nathaniel Day and their daughters, E.V. Day (Ted Lee) of Brooklyn, NY and Annabelle Day of San Francisco, CA. Lucy was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 2, 1944, the only child of William Harris Reals M.D. and Lucile Farnsworth Reals. She held a bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago and a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, both in Anthropology - American Archeology. After work on archeological sites and for museums, she had a career in finance and commodities and held a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Upon retirement she had a rewarding life as a volunteer in Greenwich, Connecticut. She served as board chairman of three non-profit organizations and was a founder of the Breast Cancer Alliance. An enthusiastic gardener, she was a judge for the Garden Club of America for more than twenty years. At their home in Greenwich she developed a renowned topiary garden which she and her husband donated to the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. It was physically moved there in October 2018 and comprises "Lucy's Garden." Her love, generosity, and sense of humor brought such joy to her friends and family, and she will be greatly missed. Memorial services, dates to be announced, will be held at The Church of Bethesda-by- the-Sea Palm Beach, FL, Christ Church Greenwich, CT, and St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church Gustavia, St. Barthelemy, F.W.I. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to breastcanceralliance.org, berkshirebotanical.org, or the nonprofit of your choice.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
To Lucy's family, Lucy was a special lady. Always friendly and stylish. I looked forward to saying hello to her when I saw her. This picture says so much about how special she was. I'll never forget visiting her beautiful garden at her home. I have some special pictures from my visit. I am sorry for your loss, I hope your wonderful memories of all that Lucy did will sustain you through these difficult times. God Bless
Anne Drake
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
The world of Scrabble has suffered a devastating loss. This most erudite competitor had no equal. I love you Lucy, and will miss you dearly. God bless the Days.
Jane Vieth
Friend
June 8, 2020
What a talented, gracious, lovely lady who has been an integral part of our community for so many years. Lucy has left a lasting impact on our lives. To Nat and her entire family sincerest condolences during this time. Know how much she was loved. God bless, l
Lolly Prince
Friend
June 8, 2020
In the peace of quiet moments I will remember the joys of a very special person. My deepest sympathy to Nat and the family
Joanne E. Masin
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
A most creative,talented,clever and caring Lady. We all love you ....our Lucy
Patricia Duncan
Friend
June 8, 2020
Dear Nat & Family,
I'm so sorry to hear the passing of Lucy. I had the pleasure of knowing Lucy the last 20 years. It was a pleasure knowing her she was so kind. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. May she R.I.P.
Patti Riggans
Friend
June 7, 2020
We will always remember Lucy for her love of life, her generosity, her wit and her great sense of humor. And of course all those wind-up toys.
Bill & Peggy Duncan
June 7, 2020
I great loss of a beautiful,kind and intelligent women. She will be missed. Nat stay strong -I have been down this devastating path myself.
Bill. Wallace
June 7, 2020
Lucy embodied the spirit of a doer. All that she set her mind to would be a success. We Co-Chaired the Renaissance Ball, she was the first radio guest 15 years ago on DARBY and Friends, many years we traveled the world -always every detail was planned flawlessly. My dear friend I will miss you- MEWMEW (our secret language) My heart is heavy. DARBY
Darby Cartun
Friend
June 6, 2020
Lucy was a true Renaissance woman!
She held broad intellectual interests, enjoyed extraordinary talents that underpinned excellence in her every endeavor, and used natural sensitivities and tact to guide her many selfless, passionate pursuits.

We always will remember Lucy for her charm, wit and sense of humor... her creativity and artistry...her high elegance and personal style...her natural sophistications....for being the Hostess with the Mostest, especially on Scrabble nights...her relentless, perfectionist goals...not least, her enviable Elephant Topiaries, Fritillaria, Paphiopedilum, Maidenhairs...our list goes on and on. Lucy had it All!

Most significantly, we will remember Lucys boundless love and care - not only for her beautiful family, but for her friends - indeed, we were Blessed!

We send all our hugs and love to Nat and Lucys girls.

With great sadness, Ellen with John
June 6, 2020
Lucy was our Hortulus Auxiliary leader in the late 1980s and always so clever, creative and full of ideas for we newbies. She was loving and loved by all of us. RIP my dear.
Nancy Dwight
Friend
June 6, 2020
Lucy was memorable and admirable for her spark and sweetness, and she was so smart and sure, always an angel.
Rosalie Hornblower
Acquaintance
June 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well-lived. There will never be another LUCY!!!
With all our Love and Prayers for a speedy trip to our Lord!!
Theresa Marie Rogers Matthew
