Lucy was a true Renaissance woman!

She held broad intellectual interests, enjoyed extraordinary talents that underpinned excellence in her every endeavor, and used natural sensitivities and tact to guide her many selfless, passionate pursuits.



We always will remember Lucy for her charm, wit and sense of humor... her creativity and artistry...her high elegance and personal style...her natural sophistications....for being the Hostess with the Mostest, especially on Scrabble nights...her relentless, perfectionist goals...not least, her enviable Elephant Topiaries, Fritillaria, Paphiopedilum, Maidenhairs...our list goes on and on. Lucy had it All!



Most significantly, we will remember Lucys boundless love and care - not only for her beautiful family, but for her friends - indeed, we were Blessed!



We send all our hugs and love to Nat and Lucys girls.



With great sadness, Ellen with John