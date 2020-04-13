LUCY KAHN 1920 – 2020
LUCY KAHN (nee Rossman) died
peacefully in her home in Riverdale,
NY, at the age of 99.
She was born in Kitzingen, Germany
and moved to Berlin in 1935 where
she worked and studied. She fled
Germany in 1939, and lived in Washington
Heights for over forty years, where she
raised a family with her husband, Herman
Kahn who predeceased her.
She is survived by her two children,
Judy Florsheim (Steve), Barry Kahn (Maggie);
four grandchildren, Valerie Darche (Ben),
Jennifer Karnovsky (David), Jesse Baerkahn,
(Ronni) and Liza Shirazi (Joshua). She was
blessed to see the birth of eight great
grandchildren (Emma, Olivia, Maiya, Sy, Caleb,
Jack, Evie and Rae). She was the mother-in-law
of the late Sandy Baer.
Her early life was marked by loss and disruption,
and then by immigration. In America, she
surrounded herself with family, for whom she
became a source of support and strength. She
immersed herself in a community of friends,
first in Washington Heights and then in Riverdale,
where her caring ways gave her the strength to carry
on. Her faith accompanied her throughout her long life.
She died on the first day of Passover (April
9, 2020) and she was buried on April 13, 2020.
A memorial service will be planned.
Donations may be made to the Leo Baeck
Institute - Center for Jewish History (lbi.org)
or the Disabled War Veterans (dar.org)
Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020