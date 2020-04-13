LUCY KAHN 1920 – 2020



LUCY KAHN (nee Rossman) died

peacefully in her home in Riverdale,

NY, at the age of 99.



She was born in Kitzingen, Germany

and moved to Berlin in 1935 where

she worked and studied. She fled

Germany in 1939, and lived in Washington

Heights for over forty years, where she

raised a family with her husband, Herman

Kahn who predeceased her.



She is survived by her two children,

Judy Florsheim (Steve), Barry Kahn (Maggie);

four grandchildren, Valerie Darche (Ben),

Jennifer Karnovsky (David), Jesse Baerkahn,

(Ronni) and Liza Shirazi (Joshua). She was

blessed to see the birth of eight great

grandchildren (Emma, Olivia, Maiya, Sy, Caleb,

Jack, Evie and Rae). She was the mother-in-law

of the late Sandy Baer.



Her early life was marked by loss and disruption,

and then by immigration. In America, she

surrounded herself with family, for whom she

became a source of support and strength. She

immersed herself in a community of friends,

first in Washington Heights and then in Riverdale,

where her caring ways gave her the strength to carry

on. Her faith accompanied her throughout her long life.



She died on the first day of Passover (April

9, 2020) and she was buried on April 13, 2020.

A memorial service will be planned.



Donations may be made to the Leo Baeck

Institute - Center for Jewish History (lbi.org)

or the Disabled War Veterans (dar.org)