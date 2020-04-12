Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUKE WORKOFF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WORKOFF--Luke James. Our beautiful, precious son and husband Luke James Workoff, aged 33, died April 4, 2020 from COVID-19 complications. A newlywed, Luke leaves behind his heartbroken wife, Tulsi Patel, family, friends and colleagues. Raised in Park Slope, where he lived prior to marrying Tulsi in 2018 and moving to Huntington, LI, Luke attended Brooklyn public schools and the University at Buffalo. Following college, Luke realized a successful professional career, starting at Morgan Stanley, moving on to OpenLink, Santander, EY, and Mizuho, where he served as Vice President, Head of Third Party Utility. His life was marked by a sense of curiosity and inclusion, an interest in cooking and eating good food, pets, a love of playing and watching sports, fast cars and travel, but his relentless passion was for his family and friends--Luke loved people. His adventures are too numerous to mention. In addition to Tulsi, Luke is survived by his mom, Maryann McKenzie; dad, Robert Workoff; sister, Angela Workoff; brother, Chris Workoff; his mother-in-law, Meena Patel; father-in-law, Vasant Patel; and brother-in-law, Kush Patel. In addition to aunts, uncles and cousins, Luke was dedicated to his and Tulsi's Pomeranians, Sammy and Perry. We love you, Luke, you brought out our best selves, and we know that you will keep watch over all of us. Peace Out, Luke.



