Service Information
Memorial service
9:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church of Williamsville

REICHERT--Luzie. Luzie Bohmer Reichert. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Dr. Horst Reichert, passed away on February 19th in Buffalo, NY. Born in Vienna, Austria (1925) Luzie spent her early years (1940-1955) on the stage of the Wiener Stadttheater, Deutches Volkstheater, and the Burgtheater under the tutelage of the esteemed Otto Schenk and Karl Farkas. She met her husband at a masquerade ball in Vienna in 1953 and together they immigrated to Canada and ultimately to Albany, NY in 1962. While raising her family in the U.S., she channeled her artistic energy into the world of modern art, exhibiting her paintings in numerous local community and university galleries. An avid enthusiast of the fine and performing arts, Luzie's 'joie de vivre' was infectious, inspiring passion and ambition among her family and friends. She is survived by Dr. Andrew Reichert of Buffalo, NY, Kathryn and Thomas Koenig of Carlisle, MA and cherished grandchildren Emily, Gabriella, and Madeleine. Mom taught us to appreciate beauty: in art, nature, movement and within. Her love, support and vibrant spirit will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on May 6th at 9:30am at the Saints Peter and Paul Church of Williamsville, NY. Services are being handled by Amigone Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences at:



