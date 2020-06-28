LYDIA LAFLEUR

LaFLEUR--Lydia B. Lydia B. LaFleur, librarian, actress, writer and loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in New York City on June 7 at age 93. Born Lydia Mary Backer in Nashua, NH in 1927, Lydia graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Maine in 1948 and received an MA in Library Science from Columbia University in 1958. She married Louis Edmond LaFleur in 1949; they divorced in 1956. During her career with the New York Public Library (1955-87) she became a leader in development of young adult programs, including at the pioneering North Manhattan Project in Harlem, authored influential works in her specialty, taught at Pratt Institute and St. John's University, and served as president of the Young Adult Services Division of the American Library Association. Lydia's first love was acting. As a student she starred at the University of Maine's Masque Theater and later co-founded The Morningside Players, the award-winning community theater in Morningside Heights that continues to thrive. After retiring from the Library, Lydia studied at HB Studio and was represented by the Grace Del Marco Agency. She played lead roles in many Morningside Players productions, including The Glass Menagerie, Uncle Vanya, The Seagull, and A Streetcar Named Desire (even subbing for the ailing lead as Blanche at age 75). Her film and video roles included Poison, Prejudice, and Nesting Dolls and she modeled for advertising campaigns for software, television and antiques. In her late seventies she embarked on another career as a writer, later becoming one of the country's oldest bloggers with her on-line journal 'Still Upright (Sort Of),' a chronicle about her adventures aging in New York. She published her last story, "Fearless and Fear," in March. Lydia is survived by her son, Christopher LaFleur, and daughter, Ingrid LaFleur Yurchenco, by her grandchildren Nicholas and Helen Yurchenco and Sarah and Emma LaFleur, her grandson-in-law Christopher Schonberger, her extended family, and her many loving friends. For family and friends who would like to honor her, please consider making a donation to Greenpeace, Covenant House, or her constant companion, NPR.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store