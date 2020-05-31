SALANT--Lydia. Therapist and healer Lydia Salant died at home in Blue Hill, Maine, on August 3, 2019 at age 73. Although she had limited mobility in recent years due to a muscular disease, she was still actively writing and also collaborating with her husband of forty years, psychoanalyst Dr. Nathan Schwartz-Salant. Born Lydia Polushkin on November 15, 1945 in Germany, she came to America as a refugee in 1949 with her parents and sister. She grew up in Queens, then attended City and Columbia Universities, and earned a master's degree from Harvard in Russian language and literature. She also taught Russian language and literature at Queens and Hunter colleges for 11 years, before redirecting her energies toward individual counseling. Her fascination with the interplay between mind and body led her to further post-graduate study, including a four-year program in acupuncture at the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine in New York, which she completed in 2000. She and her husband lived in New York, East Hampton, Princeton and Rosemont, NJ, while raising their two sons, Joseph and James Salant, and moved to Blue Hill in 2013. She is survived by her husband, her son Joe, and three grandchildren. Friends and former patients can honor her memory by gifts to Doctors Without Borders.
Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.