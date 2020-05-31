LYDIA SALANT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LYDIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALANT--Lydia. Therapist and healer Lydia Salant died at home in Blue Hill, Maine, on August 3, 2019 at age 73. Although she had limited mobility in recent years due to a muscular disease, she was still actively writing and also collaborating with her husband of forty years, psychoanalyst Dr. Nathan Schwartz-Salant. Born Lydia Polushkin on November 15, 1945 in Germany, she came to America as a refugee in 1949 with her parents and sister. She grew up in Queens, then attended City and Columbia Universities, and earned a master's degree from Harvard in Russian language and literature. She also taught Russian language and literature at Queens and Hunter colleges for 11 years, before redirecting her energies toward individual counseling. Her fascination with the interplay between mind and body led her to further post-graduate study, including a four-year program in acupuncture at the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine in New York, which she completed in 2000. She and her husband lived in New York, East Hampton, Princeton and Rosemont, NJ, while raising their two sons, Joseph and James Salant, and moved to Blue Hill in 2013. She is survived by her husband, her son Joe, and three grandchildren. Friends and former patients can honor her memory by gifts to Doctors Without Borders.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved