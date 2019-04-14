ZELMAN--Lyla F., having lived a sweet life passed away on April 10 at the age of 93. She was a devoted wife to Stanley, with whom she worked for over 25 years, loving mother to Elyn and Barry Rosenthal and Philip and Lucy Zelman. Lyla was blessed to have four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Sister to Phyllis Hennan. Lyla's DNA was filled with volunteering to help others live a better life. She was a lifetime member of National Council of Jewish Women, a Sisterhood member at Sharray Shalom, an avid book hound, a beach lover and world traveler.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019