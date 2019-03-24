Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYNDA SPENCE. View Sign

SPENCE--Lynda. December 8, 1939 - February 26, 2019. Lynda Spence was born in Boston, MA, the daughter of W. Frederick Spence and Fannie Rebecca Price. Lynda grew up in Belmont, Massachusetts, attended Belmont Country Day School, then the Winsor School, in Boston, and graduated from Smith College in 1961. After college, Lynda worked for Doubleday, Inc., in New York City, and then moved to San Francisco in 1965 where she worked for the University of California Press in Berkeley. She met her first husband, Gary Bridge, in San Francisco, and they were married in 1967. They relocated to Wellesley, Massachusetts, where they welcomed their daughter Stefanie in March of 1972. They returned to San Francisco in 1990, and later divorced. Lynda had the good fortune to meet Robert Mittelstadt in 1999, and married him in Rome in 2004. They were the love of each other's lives. Lynda devoted her life to empowering women and girls, to travel, and to a variety of other social causes. She served on the Board of Directors of both Legal Momentum (National Organization for Women's Legal Defense and Education Fund) and Nurturing Minds, a non-profit organization dedicated to building and supporting the SEGA Girls School in Morogoro, Tanzania. Lynda worked for more than 30 years as a travel agent, providing expertise to countless clients and taking friends and family (especially Bob) to the far corners of the earth. In San Francisco, she served on the vestry and sang in the choir of the Episcopal Church of Saint Mary the Virgin, and served on the Board of Directors of North Beach Citizens for almost 10 years. Her greatest joys were her family and summers spent on Cape Cod. Lynda is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Stefanie; and son-in-law, Kevin Egan, and their two children, Owen and Paige; stepson, Michael Bridge, and his three children, Hannah Bowman, Zack Bridge, and Zoe Bridge; brother, Richard Spence, and four half siblings, John Thomas Spence, Suzanne Spence Minshall, James Spence, and Stephen Spence, and niece, Ann Spence. Donations in Lynda's memory may be sent to Nurturing Minds, P.O. Box 600617, Newtonville, MA 02460, nurturingmindsinafrica.org Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019

