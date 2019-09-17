SUSSMAN--Lynda Seif. On September 15, 2019, of Fort Lee, NJ, following a brief illness. Survived by her loving husband of forty-six years, Alvin Sussman. Lynda had a distinguished career with ITT, culminating as Vice President of ITT Defense Communications Division and Director of Personnel in Nutley, NJ. In retirement, she mentored women executives and tutored non-native speakers in English. Graveside service on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 11am at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Memorial contributions in memory of Lynda may be made to the .
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 17, 2019