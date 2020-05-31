FINGER--Lynn Sharon Rochman. July 13, 1945 - May 19, 2020. Lynn passed away after a one year battle with brain cancer. With stoic determination and sheer will, she bravely focused on living her life till the end. She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Arnon, a stepdaughter, Deborah, her husband Andrew, and three step-grandchildren, Emily, Hannah and Alexandra. Lynn was born and mostly lived in New York City. She got her Bachelors degree from Doane College in Crete, Nebraska and her Masters from NYU in NYC. For the latter, she studied Shakespeare in England, performing on stage. Afterwards Lynn traveled extensively, first to the far east with her mother, then to Israel with a friend, and finally living in Greece for a couple of years on her own. Lynn's teaching career was spent in the NYC public school system, mostly at P.S.3, teaching combined first and second grades. It was an excellent school, with a couple of her students going on to become a movie star and a founding member of Google. She retired to pursue her hobby, which she developed into an art. It was fashion and shopping for beautiful clothes, boots and shoes. Almost anytime she went out she was stopped by a stranger complementing her boots or items of clothing. Lynn was truly loved by her students, their parents and her friends and associates. She will be sorely missed.





