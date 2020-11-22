LORCH--Lynn. On the Thanksgiving prior to his passing, Lynn Lorch remarked to his future daughter-in-law that he'd never been more comfortable in his own skin. We should all be so fortunate. Lynn was 82 years old when he unexpectedly passed away the first week of November. Independent to the end, he left the way he'd hoped to, though much too soon. His life is being celebrated, and his passing mourned, by his sons Nicolas and Christopher, his sister Olivia, daughter-in-law Lori, grandchildren Finnian and Henry, future daughter-in-law Grace, and countless other dear friends and relatives. He was welcomed to the next realm by the love of his life, Marian Mackinney. In the tumult following his departure it was discovered that for a time he'd been a professor. Perhaps unsurprising, as we consider all he's taught us. Over the last few decades, it's remarkable how many people sincerely conveyed that he was a good man, regardless of how brief their interaction with him may have been. Lynn Lorch is truly cherished and admired by more people than he realized. We miss him dearly, and are deeply grateful for him.





