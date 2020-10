Or Copy this URL to Share

KASARSKY--Lynne. Born November 20, 1924. Lynne died on October 16, at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Irving Kasarsky, devoted mother to Dana and Steven and doting nanny to Rebecca. She was a woman of strong opinions and stronger values, smart, articulate, socially conscious, a woman of style and grace, a docent at the Nassau County MFA, and more. She will be deeply missed.





