MIANO--Lynne Smith, beloved wife to Richard, loving mother to Andrea and Mark, passed away at her home in Bridgewater, CT on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Lynne graduated with honors from Northwestern University where she was crowned Homecoming Queen, was a member of Delta Gamma sorority, and met Richard. Lynne was a dedicated equestrian, talented artist, and was loved by all. In addition to her husband and children, Lynne is survived by her sister, Susan Russell, brother-in-law, Louis Miano, children-in-law, Kevin Hodges and Aparna Miano, and grandchildren: Drew and Claire Hodges, and Ravi and Milan Miano. For the full obituary please visit our website: Lillisfuneralhome.wordpress. com.





