STAVRIDES--Lynne, age 75, passed away at home on May 14, 2020, with her loving husband, Stav, by her side. She was a devoted and selfless wife, mother, and grandmother, full of compassion and empathy. She is survived by her husband, sons, Brian (Nicole) and Nick (Melissa), and four grandchildren, Jake, Alexa, Ava, and Allie. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.





