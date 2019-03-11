GUILLERME--Lysange, passed March 9th at the age of 92 surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her two children, Alain Guillerme and Brigitte Oelbaum, her four grandchildren, Alexa, Jake, Jason and Lia, her niece, Nicole Martheleur and nephew, Jacque Snanoudj. As the owner of the Mont St. Michel Restaurant and being known for the best couscous in New York, is only one of her many accomplishments in her long and fruitful life.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYSANGE GUILLERME.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 11, 2019