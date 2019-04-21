ROEHM--MacDonell Jr. MacDonell Roehm, Jr., died at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born on July 6, 1939 in Jakarta, Indonesia, he is survived by his wife and partner, his poodles Spenser, Cooper and Max, and his parrot, Barney. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Savannah, Inc. would be greatly appreciated.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MacDonell ROEHM.
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2019