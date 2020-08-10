Madeleine Kern

1939 - 2020

If Pa's eyes were windows into a world so deadly and true

You couldn't stop me from looking but you kept me from crawling through

And it's a funny old world, Ma, where a little boy's wishes come true

Well I got a few left in my pocket and a special one just for you



It ain't no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother's day card

It ain't no house on a hill with a garden and a nice little yard

I got my hot rod down on Bond Street, I'm older but you'll know me in a glance

We'll find us a little rock and roll bar and baby we'll go out and dance



I love you Mom.

Lowell



alz.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store