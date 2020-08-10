1/
Madeleine Kern
1939 - 2020
If Pa's eyes were windows into a world so deadly and true
You couldn't stop me from looking but you kept me from crawling through
And it's a funny old world, Ma, where a little boy's wishes come true
Well I got a few left in my pocket and a special one just for you

It ain't no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother's day card
It ain't no house on a hill with a garden and a nice little yard
I got my hot rod down on Bond Street, I'm older but you'll know me in a glance
We'll find us a little rock and roll bar and baby we'll go out and dance

I love you Mom.
Lowell

alz.org

Published in New York Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
