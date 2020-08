KERN--Madeleine Lewis. My beautiful Madeleine. It will be so hard to go ahead without you. You were a wonderful wife for 58 years and I will never forget you. Caring, loving, sophisticated, and beautiful are only a few of the adjectives that describe you. I will miss you terribly and hopefully, we will be together in another life. All my love, Jack





