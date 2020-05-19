MADELINE PAUL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MADELINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAUL--Madeline, age 78, died January 10, 2020, at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx. Maddy lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was full of life with many friends who will miss her dearly. An avid reader, Maddy loved living in Manhattan and belonged to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Philharmonic, The Joyce Ballet Theater, Channel Thirteen, Miramar Yacht Club and numerous Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off Broadway theater groups. Madeline spent her formative years in Brooklyn, attended P.S. 139, Erasmus Hall High School and NYU, and taught first through third grades in the New York City school system.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved