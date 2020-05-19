PAUL--Madeline, age 78, died January 10, 2020, at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx. Maddy lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was full of life with many friends who will miss her dearly. An avid reader, Maddy loved living in Manhattan and belonged to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Philharmonic, The Joyce Ballet Theater, Channel Thirteen, Miramar Yacht Club and numerous Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off Broadway theater groups. Madeline spent her formative years in Brooklyn, attended P.S. 139, Erasmus Hall High School and NYU, and taught first through third grades in the New York City school system.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store