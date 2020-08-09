MADELINE WOHL

WOHL--Madeline Anne Patricia (nee Lukas/Merritt). Died at the age of 74 on August 1, 2020. Survived by beloved husband, Harold Wohl and celebrated 38 years of a wonderful marriage on March 17, 2020. Also survived by stepchildren Leonard Wohl (Lisa), Karen Schmitt (Ray) and Dana Weisman (Jon), 5 step-grandchildren, cousins Steve (Denise) and Bob Berletic and their children and her brother-in-law, Steven Wohl (Nancy/Sis) and their children and grandchildren. Attended Hunter College and, then, worked in NYC real estate for 37 years retiring from Sulzberger-Rolfe as the Executive Secretary to the president. She was a fabulous cook, an inveterate reader, a cat devotee and loved traveling and cruising globally with her husband and best friend, Harold. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Much appreciation goes to her wonderful caregivers, Sonja Walker and Elaine Carrington.





