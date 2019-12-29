HARRIS--Madelyn Brown, passed away peacefully on December 24 at the age of 104. Beloved wife of Sam Harris and beloved mother of Jack and Steve Harris. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. President of her class at Horace Mann; graduate with high honors of Bryn Mawr College where she majored in the history of art. She enjoyed every position - professionally and as a volunteer - with Simon & Schuster, The New Yorker, The American Red Cross, the Lighthouse for the Blind, Call for Action, The Childhood Development Center, teaching in the New York Public Schools, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. Former Member of Temple Emanu-El, the Cosmopolitan Club and Century Country Club. She was devoted to her family, her late husband, sons and daughters-in- law Frances and Cynthia, and granddaughters Jacqueline and Meredith. Private Service. Donations in her memory may be made to the Sam Harris Professor of Law Chair, Yale Law School, P.O. Box 803, New Haven, Connecticut 06503-0803.



