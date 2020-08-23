MADGE HUNTINGTON

HUNTINGTON--Madge, of St. James, Long Island and New York City, died peacefully at home in Flagstaff, AZ on 17 July, 2020. She was 83. Daughter of architect and noted pacifist, William R. Huntington, and Katrina Roelker, she was a graduate of The Putney School and Radcliffe College. As a creative thinker and multi-talented artist, Madge lived a full and varied life, with formative years in post-war France and adulthood in Mexico, Long Island, Italy, and New York City. During her life she raised a family of four children while dedicating herself to numerous pursuits, including making and exhibiting works of fabric art, writing a book on Chinese history, working as Publications Director for the Weatherhead East Asian Institute at Columbia University, playing viola in an orchestra, singing in a chorus and creating refined etchings. She loved to play the piano and was an avid gardener. Insightful, generous and caring, a beloved mother and a dear friend, her memory will be cherished. Madge is survived by her children Margot, Stefano, William and Adrian, sister Molly, step-relations and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a future date.





